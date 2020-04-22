Sofi Tukker duo sell breezy bungalow in L.A.’s Rancho Park

Tucker Halpern and Sophie Hawley-Weld, the electronic-house music duo who perform as Sofi Tukker, have sold a home in the Rancho Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for $1.83 million.

The 1946 bungalow has been updated and reimagined as a breezy beach retreat. Tall palms frame the entrance to the home, which sits behind walls and gates. Bermuda-style shutters add a touch of exotic flair.

At the heart of the open floor plan is a snazzy new kitchen that opens to the family, living and dining rooms. Some 2,200 square feet of living space also had four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a newly added bath in the master suite.

Glass-paneled doors open to mahogany decking, paver patios and fruit trees. A newly built accessory dwelling unit sits across from the house and adds an additional 400 square feet of space.

Halpern and Hawley-Weld, as Sofi Tukker, have received Grammy nominations for the single “Drinkee” (2017) and their debut studio album “Treehouse” (2018). Last year, the duo released their second extended play record, “Dancing on the People.”

They bought the place two years ago for $1.7 million, records show.

Ryan Axelrod and Diane Forbes Halliburton of Compass were the listing agents. Tom Royds of Redfin represented the buyers.