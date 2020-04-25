Home of the Week: In Santa Monica, a new take on an old classic

Completed this year, this newly built home in the coveted North of Montana enclave in Santa Monica epitomizes the new school of luxury development cropping up in the Westside neighborhood.
Set along a tree-lined street, the East Coast-inspired traditional home has a timeless appeal with its crisp white siding, black trim and a covered front porch. The Cape Cod feel continues beyond the front door, where formal living spaces are awash in delicate wainscoting and molding.
The details
Location: 330 21st Place, Santa Monica, 90402
Asking price: $8.899 million
Year built: 2020
Living area: 7,913 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms
Lot size: 9,042 square feet
Features: Hardwood floors; wainscoting and molding; custom built-ins; contemporary fire features; family room with wet bar; center-island kitchen; covered patio; swimming pool
About the area: In the 90402 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $4.416 million, a 48.6% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Gary Gold, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 741-0505, and Stacy White, Compass, (310) 998-7206
