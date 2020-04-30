Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Pool homes for $700,000 in three Ventura County cities

Hot Property | Pool homes for $700,000 in three Ventura County cities
1145 Balsamo Ave., Simi Valley
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
5 AM
If Southern California’s heat waves are too much to bear, here’s a look at homes with pools you can get for $700,000 in Simi Valley, Camarillo and Ventura in Ventura County.

SIMI VALLEY: There’s a saltwater pool with a 15-foot slide behind this two-story home, which is on the market for the first time in two decades.

Address: 1145 Balsamo Ave., Simi Valley 93065

Listed for: $685,000 for four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,050 square feet (9,405-square-foot lot)

Features: landscaped lot; dramatic stone fireplace; theater room; detached studio

About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $585,000 with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | Pool homes for $700,000 in three Ventura County cities
3938 Fortuna Ave., Camarillo
(Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: It could use a remodel, but this two-story home with wood and brick accents boasts a spacious backyard with box planters and a fire pit.

Address: 3938 Fortuna Ave., Camarillo 93010

Listed for: $669,000 for four bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,055 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: covered entry; arched doorways; billiards room; office nook

About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $623,000, down 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | Pool homes for $700,000 in three Ventura County cities
8552 Eureka St., Ventura
(Realtor.com)

VENTURA: The main-level master suite in this two-story home boasts a fireplace, rock wall and direct access to the pool and spa out back.

Address: 8552 Eureka St., Ventura 93004

Listed for: $699,900 for four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,283 square feet (6,080-square-foot lot)

Features: covered front porch; new granite countertops; second-story deck; cul-de-sac lot

About the area: In the 93004 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $556,000, down 7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | Pool homes for $700,000 in three Ventura County cities
1038 Scioto Circle, Simi Valley
(Realtor.com)

SIMI VALLEY: This golf course property with carpeted floors has a private backyard with a brick-lined pool and gazebo.

Address: 1038 Scioto Circle, Simi Valley, 93065

Listed for: $729,000 for four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,156 square feet (7,282-square-foot lot)

Features: cul-de-sac lot; open floor plan with vaulted ceilings; tile kitchen; living room with whitewashed brick fireplace

About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $585,000 with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | Pool homes for $700,000 in three Ventura County cities
2090 Jose Ave., Camarillo
(Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: Found on the north side of the city, this 1960s home has a second-story deck that overlooks the swimming pool.

Address: 2090 Jose Ave., Camarillo 93010

Listed for: $690,000 for five bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,366 square feet (7,425-square-foot lot)

Features: double-door entry; wrought-iron staircase; solar panels; side patio

About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $623,000, down 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | Pool homes for $700,000 in three Ventura County cities
370 N. Saticoy Ave., Ventura
(Realtor.com)

VENTURA: A frontyard with a fountain and succulents boosts the curb appeal of this single-story home with views of the orchard across the street.

Address: 370 N. Saticoy Ave., Ventura 93004

Listed for: $695,000 for four bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,017 square feet (7,210-square-foot lot)

Features: wood floors; recessed lighting; master suite with dual closets; private backyard

About the area: In the 93004 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $556,000, down 7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
