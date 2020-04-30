Pool homes for $700,000 in three Ventura County cities

If Southern California’s heat waves are too much to bear, here’s a look at homes with pools you can get for $700,000 in Simi Valley, Camarillo and Ventura in Ventura County.

SIMI VALLEY: There’s a saltwater pool with a 15-foot slide behind this two-story home, which is on the market for the first time in two decades.

Address: 1145 Balsamo Ave., Simi Valley 93065

Listed for: $685,000 for four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,050 square feet (9,405-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: landscaped lot; dramatic stone fireplace; theater room; detached studio

About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $585,000 with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3938 Fortuna Ave., Camarillo (Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: It could use a remodel, but this two-story home with wood and brick accents boasts a spacious backyard with box planters and a fire pit.

Advertisement

Address: 3938 Fortuna Ave., Camarillo 93010

Listed for: $669,000 for four bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,055 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: covered entry; arched doorways; billiards room; office nook

About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $623,000, down 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

8552 Eureka St., Ventura (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: The main-level master suite in this two-story home boasts a fireplace, rock wall and direct access to the pool and spa out back.

Address: 8552 Eureka St., Ventura 93004

Listed for: $699,900 for four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,283 square feet (6,080-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: covered front porch; new granite countertops; second-story deck; cul-de-sac lot

About the area: In the 93004 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $556,000, down 7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1038 Scioto Circle, Simi Valley (Realtor.com)

SIMI VALLEY: This golf course property with carpeted floors has a private backyard with a brick-lined pool and gazebo.

Advertisement

Address: 1038 Scioto Circle, Simi Valley, 93065

Listed for: $729,000 for four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,156 square feet (7,282-square-foot lot)

Features: cul-de-sac lot; open floor plan with vaulted ceilings; tile kitchen; living room with whitewashed brick fireplace

About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $585,000 with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

2090 Jose Ave., Camarillo (Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: Found on the north side of the city, this 1960s home has a second-story deck that overlooks the swimming pool.

Address: 2090 Jose Ave., Camarillo 93010

Listed for: $690,000 for five bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,366 square feet (7,425-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: double-door entry; wrought-iron staircase; solar panels; side patio

About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $623,000, down 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

370 N. Saticoy Ave., Ventura (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: A frontyard with a fountain and succulents boosts the curb appeal of this single-story home with views of the orchard across the street.

Advertisement

Address: 370 N. Saticoy Ave., Ventura 93004

Listed for: $695,000 for four bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,017 square feet (7,210-square-foot lot)

Features: wood floors; recessed lighting; master suite with dual closets; private backyard

About the area: In the 93004 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $556,000, down 7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.