‘Chicago P.D.’ co-creator sees action on Little Balboa Island home

Writer-producer Matt Olmstead of the procedural shows “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med” has ended a run in Newport Beach, selling a vacation home on Little Balboa Island for $3.2 million, records show.

Olmstead and his wife, NBCUniversal executive Dawn Parouse Olmstead, bought the waterfront property in 2016 for $3.125 million, records show. The house was up for sale last year for as much as $3.495 million but was off-market when it sold in early April.

The charming East Coast-inspired beach house has canal access, a rooftop deck, a living room with a fireplace and an updated kitchen. Some 2,200 square feet of living space holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Pocketing doors open to a back patio overlooking the waterway.

The home, built in 1992, had been offered for lease in recent years for $5,800 a week during summer months and for $7,000 a month during the offseason.

Don Abrams of Abrams Coastal Properties was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Georgie Fenton of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Matt Olmstead has writing and producing credits that include the acclaimed police procedural drama “NYPD Blue” as well as “Chicago Fire” and “Brooklyn South.” More recently, he has worked as an executive producer and showrunner for the ABC series “Stumptown.”

Dawn Parouse Olmstead is the president of Universal Content Productions for NBC Universal. Among her development projects was the anthology crime show “The Sinner” starring Bill Pullman and Jessica Biel.