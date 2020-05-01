Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

‘Chicago P.D.’ co-creator sees action on Little Balboa Island home

Matt Olmstead’s Newport Beach home | Hot Property
The two-story home sits along the waterfront on Little Balboa Island in Newport Beach.
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 1, 2020
9:39 AM
Share

Writer-producer Matt Olmstead of the procedural shows “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med” has ended a run in Newport Beach, selling a vacation home on Little Balboa Island for $3.2 million, records show.

Olmstead and his wife, NBCUniversal executive Dawn Parouse Olmstead, bought the waterfront property in 2016 for $3.125 million, records show. The house was up for sale last year for as much as $3.495 million but was off-market when it sold in early April.

The charming East Coast-inspired beach house has canal access, a rooftop deck, a living room with a fireplace and an updated kitchen. Some 2,200 square feet of living space holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Pocketing doors open to a back patio overlooking the waterway.

Matt Olmstead’s Newport Beach home
Pocketing doors open to a patio overlooking the waterway.
(Realtor.com)
Advertisement

The home, built in 1992, had been offered for lease in recent years for $5,800 a week during summer months and for $7,000 a month during the offseason.

Don Abrams of Abrams Coastal Properties was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Georgie Fenton of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Matt Olmstead has writing and producing credits that include the acclaimed police procedural drama “NYPD Blue” as well as “Chicago Fire” and “Brooklyn South.” More recently, he has worked as an executive producer and showrunner for the ABC series “Stumptown.”

Dawn Parouse Olmstead is the president of Universal Content Productions for NBC Universal. Among her development projects was the anthology crime show “The Sinner” starring Bill Pullman and Jessica Biel.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement