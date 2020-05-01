Former Warrior David West shoots for $3.675 million in the Bay Area

NBA veteran David West is making moves in retirement, listing an Oakland home he owns in a limited liability company for $3.675 million. That’s just $125,000 more than he paid for it back in 2017 a month after winning his first of two championships with the Golden State Warriors, records show.

The multilevel home descends down its hillside lot in a gated community, taking in sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay. Past a tan exterior, the 6,000-square-foot floor plan boasts bright, modern living spaces with white walls and hardwood floors.

Walnut cabinetry and marble waterfall countertops accent the eat-in kitchen, and other highlights include step-down living and family rooms, a wine cellar and rounded office.

Upstairs, the master suite, one of five bedrooms, expands to a massive marble bathroom and private terrace. Two more terraces hang off the back of the home, and a front-facing balcony overlooks the neighborhood.

Julia Temple of Compass holds the listing.

A native of New Jersey, West was named national college player of the year at Xavier University before embarking on a 15-year NBA career. He was twice named an All-Star with the New Orleans Hornets and spent stints with the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs before finishing his career with the Warriors, where he helped the team win back-to-back championships in 2017 and ’18.