Hot Property

Former Warrior David West shoots for $3.675 million in the Bay Area

Image_02.jpg
The multilevel home features bright living spaces that open to scenic terraces.
(Aerial Canvas)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 1, 2020
8:26 AM
NBA veteran David West is making moves in retirement, listing an Oakland home he owns in a limited liability company for $3.675 million. That’s just $125,000 more than he paid for it back in 2017 a month after winning his first of two championships with the Golden State Warriors, records show.

The multilevel home descends down its hillside lot in a gated community, taking in sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay. Past a tan exterior, the 6,000-square-foot floor plan boasts bright, modern living spaces with white walls and hardwood floors.

Walnut cabinetry and marble waterfall countertops accent the eat-in kitchen, and other highlights include step-down living and family rooms, a wine cellar and rounded office.

The terrace.
The tan home.
The entry.
The living room.
The kitchen.
The breakfast nook.
The dining area.
The office.
The den.
The master bedroom.
The family room.
The wine room.
The terrace.
The deck.
The patio.
The rounded exterior.
The back.
The view.
The balcony.
The garage.

Upstairs, the master suite, one of five bedrooms, expands to a massive marble bathroom and private terrace. Two more terraces hang off the back of the home, and a front-facing balcony overlooks the neighborhood.

Julia Temple of Compass holds the listing.

A native of New Jersey, West was named national college player of the year at Xavier University before embarking on a 15-year NBA career. He was twice named an All-Star with the New Orleans Hornets and spent stints with the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs before finishing his career with the Warriors, where he helped the team win back-to-back championships in 2017 and ’18.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
