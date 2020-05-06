Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar clears a $4-million base in Florida

The pandemic market was no match for Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar, who just sold his palatial estate in Tampa, Fla., for $4 million.

Found in a gated country club community, the 3.4-acre estate centers on a massive 18,700-square-foot mansion approached by a palm-lined driveway. Columns and a fountain set a stately tone, leading into a hotel lobby-style foyer with paneled walls and shades of black and white under 32-foot ceilings.

The color palette continues across the sleek living spaces, which include two kitchens, a formal dining room, a cigar room, a wine cellar, a movie theater and a brightly-colored playroom. A dramatic office is lined with glass.

Two staircases and an elevator navigate the floor plan, ascending to a master suite with a two-story closet, steam shower, 100-inch TV and one of five fireplaces. In total, there are nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Elsewhere are two swimming pools, including one indoor and one outdoor. The indoor one tacks on a spa, while the resort-style outdoor one is fed by a fountain and features a sun shelf. A series of lounges, dining areas and fire pits fill out the rest of the property, which also boasts a basketball court, in-ground trampoline and pond.

Dianne Martin of Century 21 Affiliated held the listing. Karen Hegemeier and Jackie Diaz of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, according to a release from the brokerage.

A native of Puerto Rico, Alomar played just about everywhere besides Florida over the course of his 17-year career, including stints with the Padres, Orioles, Indians, Mets, White Sox, Diamondbacks and Blue Jays, whom he led to two consecutive World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. He retired in 2005 a 12-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, and the 52-year-old was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.