Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

‘Jackass’ star Chris Pontius selling leafy Nichols Canyon home

20-576010_0.jpg
The updated Midcentury home of “Jackass” actor Chris Pontius has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a little over 1,100 square feet. Asking price: $1.245 million.
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 6, 2020
2:26 PM
Share

Stunt performer and actor Chris Pontius of “Jackass” fame has listed his longtime home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $1.245 million.

The Midcentury Modern-style residence, built in 1959 and since updated, sits amid a forest of dense landscaping in the Nichols Canyon area. Details include hardwood floors, clerestories and an eye-catching copper fireplace in the living room. A wall of windows frames leafy views and a bubbling stream that cuts through the grounds.

1/13
20-576010_6_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
2/13
20-576010_8_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
3/13
20-576010_9_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
4/13
20-576010_11_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
5/13
20-576010_18_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
6/13
20-576010_16_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
7/13
20-576010_21_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
8/13
20-576010_23_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
9/13
20-576010_25_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
10/13
20-576010_26_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
11/13
20-576010_5_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
12/13
20-576010_20_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)
13/13
20-576010_0.jpg  (Realtor.com)

An office/den with built-ins sits behind pocketing doors off the living room. The galley-style kitchen is accompanied by a dining area. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms within more than 1,100 square feet of interior space.

Advertisement

Pontius bought the property in 2002 for $535,000, public records show.

The 45-year-old gained fame as a cast member on the MTV show “Jackass” and the franchise’s feature films. He previously hosted the “Jackass” follow-up show “Wildboyz” and also appeared on hidden camera show “Totally Busted.”

Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement