‘Jackass’ star Chris Pontius selling leafy Nichols Canyon home

Stunt performer and actor Chris Pontius of “Jackass” fame has listed his longtime home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $1.245 million.
The Midcentury Modern-style residence, built in 1959 and since updated, sits amid a forest of dense landscaping in the Nichols Canyon area. Details include hardwood floors, clerestories and an eye-catching copper fireplace in the living room. A wall of windows frames leafy views and a bubbling stream that cuts through the grounds.
An office/den with built-ins sits behind pocketing doors off the living room. The galley-style kitchen is accompanied by a dining area. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms within more than 1,100 square feet of interior space.
Pontius bought the property in 2002 for $535,000, public records show.
The 45-year-old gained fame as a cast member on the MTV show “Jackass” and the franchise’s feature films. He previously hosted the “Jackass” follow-up show “Wildboyz” and also appeared on hidden camera show “Totally Busted.”
Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.