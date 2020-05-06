Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

La Quinta land once owned by Tom Brady sells for $3.245 million

A plot of land once owned by star quarterback Tom Brady just sold for $3.245 million in La Quinta.
(Elsa / Getty Images)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 6, 2020
10:26 AM
Tom Brady had a busy spring, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and moving into Derek Jeter’s 30,000-square-foot waterfront mansion on a man-made island near the team’s stadium.

His former property in La Quinta has seen some action as well; the empty lot in the Madison Club community just sold for $3.245 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The six-time Super Bowl champion has found plenty of success on the field, but he took a loss on the property. Records show he bought the lot for $2.2 million in 2013 and sold it two years later for $2 million.

Tom Brady’s former La Quinta lot  (Realtor.com)
Tom Brady’s former La Quinta lot  (Realtor.com)
Tom Brady’s former La Quinta lot  (Realtor.com)
Tom Brady’s former La Quinta lot  (Realtor.com)

Nestled between a pair of modern mansions in the neighborhood’s “Billionaire’s Row,” the grass-covered property clocks in at 0.85 acres and takes in sweeping views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains.

It also overlooks the fifth hole of the Madison Club golf course, which was designed by Tom Fazio. The famed golf course architect has designed more than 120 courses including Shadow Creek in Las Vegas and Pelican Hill in Newport Beach.

In two decades with the Patriots, Brady racked up six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. He’s never had a losing season as a starter and is the only quarterback to reach 200 regular-season wins.

The star quarterback has owned a variety of properties over the years, including a 10,000-square-foot manor in Massachusetts that’s currently on the market for $33.9 million and a French chateau-style home in Brentwood that he sold to Dr. Dre for $40 million in 2014.

Ginger Glass of Compass and Glenn Cassell of Madison Club Properties held the listing. Cassell also represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
