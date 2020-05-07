Dwyane Wade trims $2.5 million off his Miami Beach mansion

At this point, you can call Dwyane Wade a motivated seller. The longtime Miami Heat star just trimmed the price of his Miami Beach mansion to $26.5 million, his second cut since originally asking $32.5 million for the property last year.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, have a couple of mansions on the market now. After buying a new home in Hidden Hills this year, the power couple listed their place in Sherman Oaks for $6.2 million in March, The Times previously reported.

The Miami Beach property is the larger of the two, clocking in at 12,000 square feet on a waterfront acre overlooking Biscayne Bay. At the front of the estate, there’s a basketball court painted red and black after the Miami Heat, where Wade spent the majority of his NBA career.

1 / 16 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 16 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 16 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 16 The family room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 16 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 16 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 16 The salon. (Realtor.com) 8 / 16 The basketball court. (Realtor.com) 9 / 16 The loggia. (Realtor.com) 10 / 16 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 11 / 16 The gazebo. (Realtor.com) 12 / 16 The waterfront view. (Realtor.com) 13 / 16 The private dock. (Realtor.com) 14 / 16 The waterfront home. (Realtor.com) 15 / 16 The two-story home. (Realtor.com) 16 / 16 The entry. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Stucco and clay tile bring some Mediterranean style to the exterior, and inside, six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms are spread across two stories. Wood beams and arched doorways touch up the living spaces, which include a salon, wine cellar, movie theater and spacious kitchen with a massive center island.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to an office, as well as a marble bathroom and spacious balcony overlooking the backyard. A spiral staircase descends to the patio below complete with a loggia, swimming pool, playground, gazebo, outdoor kitchen and private dock.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Wade, 38, spent most of his 17-year career with the Miami Heat, leading the team to three NBA championships and winning Finals MVP in 2006. A 13-time All-Star, he’s the Heat’s all-time leader in points, games, assists and steals.

Advertisement

Union, 47, is an actress known for her film roles in “Love & Basketball,” “Bad Boys II” and “Bring It On.” More recently, she has appeared on the television series “L.A.’s Finest” and served as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”