Honey co-founder Ryan Hudson buys sweet digs in Hollywood Hills

Ryan Hudson, co-founder of the online coupon aggregator Honey, has bought a home in Hollywood Hills for $3.65 million. No word yet on whether a coupon code was applied during closing.

The streamlined Midcentury Modern residence, built in 1964, captures expansive views through walls of segmented windows that line the front and back. Designed by Vernon F. Duckett, the 4,000-square-foot house has 27-foot ceilings, exposed beams and stone floors. A period fireplace with a copper hood is shared by the updated kitchen and family room.

1 / 9 The kitchen area. (Hilton & Hyland) 2 / 9 The kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland) 3 / 9 The familiy room/den. (Hilton & Hyland) 4 / 9 An overhead view of the main floor. (Hilton & Hyland) 5 / 9 The upstairs living room. (Hilton & Hyland) 6 / 9 The master bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland) 7 / 9 The swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland) 8 / 9 The rear of the house. (Hilton & Hyland) 9 / 9 The exterior. (Hilton & Hyland)

A lofted living room and office space overlooks the lower floor. The master suite has a floating tub that takes in garden views. In all, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Outside, the roughly one-third-acre property has decking that overlooks a stone-rimmed swimming pool and spa. Lush landscaping, gardens and statuaries fill out the grounds.

The property hit the market last year for the first time in nearly 40 years and was most recently listed for $3.895 million, records show.

Alphonso Lascano and Bjohn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. John Davenport of Compass represented Hudson.

Hudson launched Honey, which offers a free extension for various web browsers that aggregate discount codes for online retailers, in 2012 with co-founder George Ruan. Its parent company, Los Angeles-based Honey Science Corp., was acquired last year by PayPal holdings in a $4-billion deal.