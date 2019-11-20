PayPal is buying price-compare tool Honey for $4 billion

PayPal Holdings Inc. will acquire Honey Science Corp. for about $4 billion, adding a popular browser extension used to compare prices at online shopping sites.

Honey was profitable in 2018 and has 17 million people using the service each month, PayPal said in a statement. The 7-year-old start-up will keep its base in Los Angeles, and the founders will continue to run the business. PayPal shares fell as much as 2.3% in extended trading after the news.

Honey is the payment company’s first major acquisition this year, after a string of deals last year that included Hyperwallet, IZettle and Simility. PayPal has more than $10 billion in cash, and executives recently signaled the company’s openness to acquisitions.

“You can expect us to be acquisitive going forward,” PayPal Chief Executive Dan Schulman said on a conference call with analysts this summer. The company looks at hundreds of potential deals every quarter, he said, describing acquisitions as “a part of who we are on an ongoing basis.”