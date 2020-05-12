Football star Adrian Peterson braces for a loss on Texas mansion

For the fifth times in as many years, Adrian Peterson is trying to shed his Texas mansion. The palatial estate just hit the market for $4.5 million — a whopping $4 million shy of his original asking price and roughly half a million short of what the running back paid for the place in 2013.

The property spans nine acres in the Woodlands, a master-planned community north of Houston, about a two-hour drive from Palestine, where Peterson grew up and played high school football.

Gated and landscaped, the 10,500-square-foot mansion is approached by a dramatic motor court with a fountain at the center. Inside are seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a handful of formal common spaces and posh amenities.

1 / 10 Adrian Peterson’s Texas mansion (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 Adrian Peterson’s Texas mansion (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Adrian Peterson’s Texas mansion (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Adrian Peterson’s Texas mansion (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 Adrian Peterson’s Texas mansion (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 Adrian Peterson’s Texas mansion (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 Adrian Peterson’s Texas mansion (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 Adrian Peterson’s Texas mansion (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 Adrian Peterson’s Texas mansion (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 Adrian Peterson’s Texas mansion (Realtor.com)

A sweeping wrought-iron staircase anchors the foyer, while crown molding rings a living room with a wall of glass and one of five fireplaces. Elsewhere, there’s a brick kitchen, two-story library, wine cellar, movie theater and game room with a wet bar.

Upstairs, the master suite includes a rotunda-style sitting room, bathroom under tray ceilings and dual closets. A covered terrace overlooks the backyard, where a swimming pool and spa adjoin a column-lined patio with a fireplace. Paths meander through the tree-filled acreage at the back of the estate.

Beth Cassidy of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, spent the first 10 years of his pro career with the Minnesota Vikings, winning NFL most valuable player honors in 2012, before stints with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and, the last two seasons, with the Washington Redskins. He set the record for most rushing yards in a single game at 296 in 2007 against the San Diego Chargers.