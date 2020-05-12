Screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos turns a page in Studio City

Screenwriter-director Evan Spiliotopoulos, whose credits include “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” has sold his home in Studio City for $2.593 million.

Found in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood, the Spanish-inspired house opens to a two-story living room with a massive fireplace. A sweeping wrought iron staircase connects the upper and lower levels of the 4,320-square-foot house, which has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The formal dining room sits beyond a wide archway. Beamed ceilings top the family room and wet bar.

Outside, a small loggia with a fireplace gives way to ample patio space and a swimming pool. Lawn, landscaping and citrus trees fill out the grounds.

Spiliotopoulos worked on last year’s “Charlie’s Angels” film reboot and is reportedly tied to the upcoming “G.I. Joe” spin-off “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.” He also co-wrote the screenplay for the 2014 action-adventure film “Hercules.”

The writer-director bought the house in 2013 from actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan for $2.115 million, public records show. He’s since moved on to the onetime Studio City home of actor Robert Blake.

Jay Martinez and Gilbert Dirige of Compass handled both ends of the transaction.