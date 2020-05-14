Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

What $250,000 buys in the San Bernardino County mountains

A two-story cabin with balconies at 887 San Bernardino Ave. in Sugarloaf, Calif.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 14, 2020
5 AM
Need a quarantine retreat? Here’s a look at what roughly $250,000 buys in Sugarloaf, Running Springs and Lake Arrowhead in the mountains of San Bernardino County.

SUGARLOAF: This two-story cabin with balconies on both sides sits a vacant parcel away from the San Bernardino National Forest.

Address: 887 San Bernardino Ave., Sugarloaf, 92386.

Listed for: $235,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,216 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot).

Features: Front deck; wood and stone accents; kitchen with mobile island; two-room storage shed.

About the area: In the 92386 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $173,000, down 9.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

An A-frame getaway nestled in the trees at 31676 Christmas Tree Lane in Running Springs.
(Realtor.com)

RUNNING SPRINGS: Towering trees surround this A-frame getaway with a spiral staircase and sleeping loft inside.

Address: 31676 Christmas Tree Lane, Running Springs, 92382.

Listed for: $254,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,120 square feet (3,600-square-foot lot).

Features: Whitewashed brick fireplace; beamed ceilings; tile kitchen; decks on both levels.

About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $215,000, down 12.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A three-story mountain home perched on a hill at 27071 Overlook Lane in Lake Arrowhead.
(Realtor.com)

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Perched on a hill in Deer Lodge Park, this scenic three-story home has three bedrooms and updated living spaces.

Address: 27071 Overlook Lane, Lake Arrowhead, 92352.

Listed for: $225,000 for three bedrooms, 1¾ bathrooms in 1,576 square feet (2,208-square-foot lot).

Features: Family room with wood-burning stove; kitchen with breakfast bar; three decks.

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $455,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A wood-shingled home at 601 Moreno Lane in Sugarloaf.
(Realtor.com)

SUGARLOAF: There’s a living room with a skylight and a wood-burning stove in this mid-2000s home clad in wood shingles.

Address: 601 Moreno Lane, Sugarloaf, 92386.

Listed for: $268,900 for three bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms in 1,508 square feet (2,500-square-foot lot).

Features: Garage; slate tile accents; kitchen with hickory cabinetry; master suite with balcony.

About the area: In the 92386 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $173,000, down 9.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Double decks take in views from this home at 30806 All View Drive in Running Springs.
(Realtor.com)

RUNNING SPRINGS: This mountain retreat on a larger-than-average lot takes in views from two decks.

Address: 30806 All View Drive, Running Springs, 92382.

Listed for: $255,000 for two bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms in 828 square feet (8,322-square-foot lot).

Features: Open floor plan; oak staircase; sliding glass doors; two-car garage.

About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $215,000, down 12.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A cottage with rustic wood and stone accents at 196 Ponderosa Drive in Lake Arrowhead.
(Realtor.com)

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Set on a double lot, this charming cottage features rustic wood and stone accents alongside a custom wine cellar.

Address: 196 Ponderosa Drive, Lake Arrowhead, 92321.

Listed for: $259,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 878 square feet (8,460-square-foot lot).

Features: Arched entry; floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; farmhouse doors; spacious deck.

About the area: In the 92321 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $329,000, up 31.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
