Kelly Clarkson looks to shed Encino farmhouse

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson is on the move in Encino, where her home is on the market for $9.995 million, records show.

Mixing farmhouse and contemporary styles, the roughly 9,800-square-foot mansion stands out from the crowd with distressed wood siding and a metal roof. A chandelier-topped entry gives way to formal living spaces and a chef’s kitchen with three islands. Features include a wine cellar and a home theater.

A second-story master suite complete with a dressing room and a fireplace is among the eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Expansive balconies across the upper level create additional living space outdoors.

1 / 9 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The kitchen and family room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 An upper balcony. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The master bath. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The study area. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The front. (Realtor.com)

The house, built in 2018, sits on about half an acre with a covered patio, a swimming pool and a sunken lounge. An outdoor kitchen is equipped with a pizza oven.

Clarkson, 38, became a television sensation in 2002 when she won the inaugural season of the singing competition series “American Idol.” Since then, she has gone on to release eight studio albums, including the Grammy-winning records “Breakaway” (2006) and “Stronger” (2011).

She bought the gated estate two years ago for $8.25 million, The Times previously reported.

Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende hold the listing.