Advertisement
Music

Kelly Clarkson stays busy: Singer books new Las Vegas residency to start this summer

Kelly Clarkson in a pink dress posing against a wooden background.
Kelly Clarkson‘s new Las Vegas residency, Studio Sessions, will kick off this summer at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 

Las Vegas is about to get another helping of Kelly Clarkson.

The Grammy-winning “American Idol” alumna-turned-daytime talk star announced Thursday she will return to Sin City for a new residency set to kick off in the summer. The “Since U Been Gone” and “Breakaway” hitmaker will begin her 18-show Studio Sessions circuit at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting July 4. The residency features two legs with the first set ending Aug. 16 and the second running Nov. 7 to Nov. 15.

Studio Sessions will be the second Las Vegas residency from the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host, who rose to pop stardom after winning the inaugural season of “American Idol” in 2002. Clarkson in 2019 announced she was set to take over PH Live (formerly Zappos Theater and Bakkt Theater) at Planet Hollywood in 2020 with her Invincible residency, but like most live music events that year, it was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and never manifested.

Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul and Jason Halbert at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Music

‘Idol’ made Kelly Clarkson a star 20 years ago. Now she’s got one on the Walk of Fame

Singer Kelly Clarkson was feted on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, 20 years after she was crowned the first ‘American Idol’ winner.

Years later she brought her Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson residency to PH Live. That 14-show circuit began July 2023 and ended February 2024.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited to be back in Vegas!” said Clarkson in a news release. “We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with ‘Studio Sessions!’ See y’all there!”

Clarkson released her most recent album, “Chemistry,” in June 2023. The release, which drew from the pop star’s divorce from country music manager Brandon Blackstock, earned a 2024 Grammy nomination for pop vocal album. Beyond music, Clarkson has also stayed busy with various TV commitments including her daytime series, which in recent years brought her from L.A. to New York. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” secured a Season 7 renewal in December.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 26: Grammy and Emmy winner Kelly Clarkson is photographed on the Universal Studios lot, where her show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," is filmed, in Universal City, CA, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Clarkson, the original American Idol winner in 2002, won "Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host" in the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards and is set to begin her second season in September, 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Television

Kelly Clarkson wants to ‘light up America’s life,’ even on the days she feels dark

With her daytime talk show, “The Voice” judge and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson hopes to make you feel better — without hiding heartbreaks of her own.

Clarkson will take over the Colosseum after Rod Stewart, Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks wrap up their respective sets of shows. Tickets for Clarkson’s Caesars Palace concerts go on sale Feb. 14. More information about ticket presale and the exact dates of the residency is available on the hotel’s website.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement