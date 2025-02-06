Kelly Clarkson stays busy: Singer books new Las Vegas residency to start this summer

Kelly Clarkson‘s new Las Vegas residency, Studio Sessions, will kick off this summer at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas is about to get another helping of Kelly Clarkson.

The Grammy-winning “American Idol” alumna-turned-daytime talk star announced Thursday she will return to Sin City for a new residency set to kick off in the summer. The “Since U Been Gone” and “Breakaway” hitmaker will begin her 18-show Studio Sessions circuit at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting July 4. The residency features two legs with the first set ending Aug. 16 and the second running Nov. 7 to Nov. 15.

Studio Sessions will be the second Las Vegas residency from the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host, who rose to pop stardom after winning the inaugural season of “American Idol” in 2002. Clarkson in 2019 announced she was set to take over PH Live (formerly Zappos Theater and Bakkt Theater) at Planet Hollywood in 2020 with her Invincible residency, but like most live music events that year, it was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and never manifested.

Years later she brought her Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson residency to PH Live. That 14-show circuit began July 2023 and ended February 2024.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited to be back in Vegas!” said Clarkson in a news release. “We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with ‘Studio Sessions!’ See y’all there!”

Clarkson released her most recent album, “Chemistry,” in June 2023. The release, which drew from the pop star’s divorce from country music manager Brandon Blackstock, earned a 2024 Grammy nomination for pop vocal album. Beyond music, Clarkson has also stayed busy with various TV commitments including her daytime series, which in recent years brought her from L.A. to New York. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” secured a Season 7 renewal in December.

Clarkson will take over the Colosseum after Rod Stewart, Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks wrap up their respective sets of shows. Tickets for Clarkson’s Caesars Palace concerts go on sale Feb. 14. More information about ticket presale and the exact dates of the residency is available on the hotel’s website.