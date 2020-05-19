‘Umbrella Academy’ creator Steve Blackman snags Encino farmhouse

Steve Blackman, who’s best known for creating Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” recently spent $5.25 million on a brand new pad in Encino, records show. The sale came just a few months after he signed a multiyear deal with the streaming powerhouse.

The gated estate spans half an acre, centering on a modern farmhouse of 7,200 square feet. Past a motor court, the exterior draws the eye with shades of black, white and gray.

A covered entry accesses the home, leading into a two-story foyer lined with wide-plank floors of European oak. The main level also boasts formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, wine room, media room with paneled walls and office that opens to a courtyard through French doors.

1 / 4 The fire pit. (Realtor.com) 2 / 4 The modern farmhouse. (Realtor.com) 3 / 4 The pool. (Realtor.com) 4 / 4 The deck. (Realtor.com)

The master suite upstairs, one of five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, expands to a wraparound balcony overlooking the landscaped yard.

Covered patios line the back of the home, leading to an entertainer’s space with a swimming pool, spa, fire pit and sports court. A chic cabana completes the scene.

Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty held the listing. Craig Knizek of the Agency represented the buyer. According to the Multiple Listing Service, the home first listed for sale at $5.495 million late last year.

Active since the turn of the century, Blackman’s writing and producing credits include “Wild Card,” “Bones” and “Fargo.” Before “The Umbrella Academy,” he also served as co-showrunner for the ABC medical drama series “Private Practice.”