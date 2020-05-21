Actor-producer Allen Covert lands quick offer on Calabasas home

Actor-producer Allen Covert of the cult classic “Grandma’s Boy” listed his Calabasas home this week and in a day had an offer in hand pending contingencies, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The asking price is $2.475 million.

Located within a guard-gated community, the updated two-story has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and more than 6,600 square feet of living space. Features include high ceilings, detailed molding, a two-story foyer and a family room with a wet bar. A custom library is outfitted with French doors and built-ins.

1 / 10 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The butler’s pantry. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The custom library. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The master bath. (Realtor.com)

The house, built in 1997, sits on a roughly half-acre lot with a covered patio, lawn and a built-in barbecue. There are cascading waterfall features for both the pool and spa.

Covert bought the house four years ago from Filipino entertainer Charon Cuneta for $2.17 million, The Times previously reported.

Covert, an executive producer for Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, this year appeared and produced the Netflix comedy “The Wrong Missy.” His decades of credits also include “Big Daddy,” “Little Nicky” and “50 First Dates.”

Doug Puetz of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.