Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Striking a modern pose in the Hollywood Hills

1/9
The contemporary showplace in the Hollywood Hills is set up for entertaining with walls of glass that open to a swimming pool and a rooftop deck with a spa.  (Berlyn Photography)
2/9
The 6,487-square-foot home has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms including a master suite with a private patio.  (Berlyn Photography)
3/9
A fire feature encased in a wall of black marble draws the eyes in the living room, while a glass-enclosed wine cellar was built into the other side, which faces the dining room.  (Berlyn Photography)
4/9
The home is listed for $11.5 million.  (Berlyn Photography)
5/9
Dining area.  (Berlyn Photography)
6/9
Dining area.  (Berlyn Photography)
7/9
A place to eat and relax.  (Berlyn Photography)
8/9
A bedroom.  (Berlyn Photography)
9/9
A rooftop deck and spa survey city lights from Downtown L.A. to West Hollywood.  (Berlyn Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 23, 2020
5 AM
Share

Customized by some of the brightest minds in the design world, this contemporary tour de force in the Hollywood Hills is visually striking with its custom wallpaper, marble slabs and modern chandeliers. Pocketing walls of glass open directly to a zero-edge swimming pool for indoor-outdoor living. Atop the home, a rooftop deck and spa survey city lights from Downtown L.A. to West Hollywood.

The details

Location: 1172 N. Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $11.5 million

Advertisement

Year built: 2018

Living area: 6,487 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 10,319 square feet

Features: European oak floors; 12-foot-high glass doors; smart home controls; master suite with separate living room; chef’s kitchen; wine bar; zero-edge swimming pool

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in March was $3.545 million, a 2.8% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Michael LaMontagna, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 925-9826

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement