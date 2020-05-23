Home of the Week: Striking a modern pose in the Hollywood Hills

Customized by some of the brightest minds in the design world, this contemporary tour de force in the Hollywood Hills is visually striking with its custom wallpaper, marble slabs and modern chandeliers. Pocketing walls of glass open directly to a zero-edge swimming pool for indoor-outdoor living. Atop the home, a rooftop deck and spa survey city lights from Downtown L.A. to West Hollywood.

The details

Location: 1172 N. Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $11.5 million

Advertisement

Year built: 2018

Living area: 6,487 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 10,319 square feet

Features: European oak floors; 12-foot-high glass doors; smart home controls; master suite with separate living room; chef’s kitchen; wine bar; zero-edge swimming pool

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in March was $3.545 million, a 2.8% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Michael LaMontagna, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 925-9826

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.