Robert Conrad’s Malibu home surfaces for sale

The Malibu home of Robert Conrad, the actor known for his popular roles on the 1960s shows “Hawaiian Eye” and “The Wild, Wild West,” is coming to market in Malibu for $5.195 million.

Conrad, who died in February at 84, bought the ocean-view property in 2011 for $1.35 million and reimagined the existing 1970s residence into a light-filled contemporary. The house faces a stretch of beach where the actor learned to surf in the 1950s, according to listing agent Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Associates.

“Robert really enjoyed the Malibu lifestyle and taking advantage of the five-minute walk to the beach to surf,” Maize said.

The contemporary-style house faces a beach where “The Wild, Wild West” actor learned to surf in the 1950s. (Anthony Barcelo)

Designed to capture the view, the two-story house has high ceilings, walls of glass and a wrap-around balcony that extends the living space outdoors. The 3,765-square-foot floor plan includes a two-story living room, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Outside, some three-quarters of an acre hold a saltwater swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. A beach volleyball court and putting green sit off to the side.

Conrad, who was renowned for performing his own stunts, became an overnight star after “Hawaiian Eye” debuted in 1959 and cemented his status in the ’60s as the two-fisted star of “The Wild, Wild West.” A native of Chicago, his other credits include the show “Baa Baa Black Sheep” as well as the films “Young Dillinger” (1966) and “The Lady in Red” (1979).

