Jordan Clarkson and Thomas Bryant cut a home deal in Woodland Hills

Here’s one trade you won’t find on the waiver wire. Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant was the buyer of Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson’s San Fernando Valley home, records show.

The 5,800-square-foot spread in the Woodland Hills neighborhood sold last month for $3.25 million, The Times previously reported.

Bryant and Clarkson are former teammates and were both on the Lakers roster during the 2017-18 season. Clarkson was traded that season to the Cavaliers in a package that also included forward Larry Nance. Bryant was claimed off waivers the following year by the Washington Wizards.

The house in question, tucked behind fences and gates, was built in 2018. Set on about half an acre, the East Coast-inspired home is accompanied by a saltwater swimming pool, a cabana and an outdoor kitchen.

Inside, features include high ceilings, custom millwork, a double-island kitchen and a home theater. A wine cellar sits off the dining room. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a multi-room master suite.

Clarkson, 28, was acquired by Utah last year in a trade that sent Dante Exum to Cleveland. The guard was averaging 15.1 points in 63 games before the NBA hit pause on the season due to coronavirus concerns.

Bryant, 22, was in the midst of a breakout season before the season shutdown. In 38 games for the Wizards this year, the center was averaging 12.1 points and 68 rebounds while shooting 64% from the field.

Zeev Perez of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Leon Chernyavsky of Empire Estates Group represented the buyer.