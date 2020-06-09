Ariana Grande buys a modern nest in L.A.'s Bird Streets

Actress turned pop star Ariana Grande has bought a newly built home in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets area for $13.7 million, according to real estate sources not authorized to comment publicly on the deal.

Designed by L.A.-based firm Woods + Dangaran, the sleek three-story house was designed to capture canyon-to-ocean views from every room. Floor-to-ceiling windows line an entertainment level, which features 16-foot-high ceilings and hardwood floors. Pocketing walls open directly to an infinity-edge swimming pool.

More than 10,000 square feet of living space also holds a minimalist-vibe kitchen, an office, four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. A fitness studio, a cedar-lined wellness center, a lavish bar and a 300-bottle wine cellar on the lower floor.

The contemporary showplace sits on about a third of an acre in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets neighborhood. (Noel Kleinman)

Decking and balconies on three levels extend the living space outdoors.

On paper, it appears Grande got quite a bargain. The contemporary home, which sold off-market, first came up for sale two years ago for $25.5 million, records show. More recently, it was offered for $17.495 million.

The property is one of 138 properties tied to Sherman Oaks investment firm Woodbridge Group. Sound familiar? It should.

Last year, Woodbridge’s owner, Robert H. Shapiro, pleaded guilty to orchestrating a $1.3-billion real estate fraud scheme that stole money from thousands of investors — many of them retirees — nationwide.

Shapiro was later sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the sham, which included mail and wire fraud and income tax evasion, according to Housing Wire. He and Woodbridge were ordered by the SEC to pay back $1 billion for operating the Ponzi scheme.

Grande, 26, got her start in show business on Broadway before pivoting to a role on the Nickelodeon series “Victorious.” As a singer, she has released five studio albums including last year’s “Thank U, Next.” She won a Grammy for best pop vocal album in 2019 for “Sweetener.”