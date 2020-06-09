‘Good Wife’ composer looks to score a sale for Santa Monica architectural

Film and television composer David Buckley, whose credits include the CBS show “The Good Wife” and its spinoff “The Good Fight,” is seeking a good offer for his Santa Monica home of four years. The modern-style residence, designed by architect Melinda Gray, hit the market last month for $5.5 million.

The three-story home was previously owned by “Numb3rs” actor Rob Morrow and his wife, Debbon Ayer,” who had the interior renovated in an elaborate fashion. During Buckley’s ownership, the house was returned to its original loft-style design.

A sculptural wood-and-steel staircase divides the main floor — open-concept space consisting of a chef’s kitchen, a family room and living and dining areas. Pocketing aluminum-framed doors and clerestories, raw beams and steel girders are among details of note.

1 / 18 The yard. (Deasy Penner Podley) 2 / 18 The dining room. (Deasy Penner Podley) 3 / 18 Features include pocketing doors and clerestory windows. (Deasy Penner Podley) 4 / 18 Looking into the family room. (Deasy Penner Podley) 5 / 18 A sculptural staircase divides the living space on the main floor. (Deasy Penner Podley) 6 / 18 An industrial-vibe fireplace anchors the family room. (Deasy Penner Podley) 7 / 18 The family room. (Deasy Penner Podley) 8 / 18 The open-concept kitchen features a wide island. (Deasy Penner Podley) 9 / 18 The kitchen. (Deasy Penner Podley) 10 / 18 The kitchen island. (Deasy Penner Podley) 11 / 18 A view from above. (Deasy Penner Podley) 12 / 18 The master bedroom. (Deasy Penner Podley) 13 / 18 The master bathroom. (Deasy Penner Podley) 14 / 18 The upstairs landing. (Deasy Penner Podley) 15 / 18 The loft/library. (Deasy Penner Podley) 16 / 18 A bathroom. (Deasy Penner Podley) 17 / 18 Multiple balconies extend the living space outdoors. (Deasy Penner Podley) 18 / 18 The three-story home was designed by Melinda Gray. (Deasy Penner Podley)

The upper levels hold four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms plus a bonus loft/library. A screening room on the basement level now serves as a music composition studio.

The home sits on a leafy third of an acre with a lap-swimming pool and a spa. Bamboo hedges, landscaping, patios and a conversation area fill out the grounds.

In addition to his television work, Buckley has film credits that include “The Town” (2010), “Jason Bourne” (2016) and “Angel Has Fallen” (2019). The British composer also scored the upcoming disaster thriller “Greenland,” which is set to star Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin.

Frank Langen of Deasy Penner Podley holds the listing.