One Direction’s Liam Payne reloads compound near Calabasas at $10.75 million

Liam Payne of One Direction fame has relisted his compound in the Santa Monica Mountains near Calabasas for $10.75 million.

The nearly five-acre estate had been on the market a year ago for $11.2 million, records show.

Tucked behind gates, the scenic spread includes a 9,659-square-foot main house, two guesthouses, a teahouse and a mosaic-tiled swimming pool. Limestone patios, a koi pond, organic gardens and a small vineyard fill out the grounds.

The Spanish-style main house, though built in 1991, is full of Old World details. Of note are five fireplaces with carved limestone mantels, hand-hewn walnut flooring, beamed ceilings and custom chandeliers. A dramatic wood-paneled library draws the eyes upward with two levels of built-ins. Rows of recliners fill the theater room.

The property was previously owned by the late Alan Purwin, the aerial film operator and entrepreneur who worked on more than 100 films, including the “Transformers” series, “Armageddon” (1998) and “Pearl Harbor” (2001).

Payne, 26, bought the property five years ago for $10 million, records show.

The English singer-songwriter was involved in scores of hits as part of One Direction, including “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Live While We’re Young” and “Story of My Life.” The supergroup, which was formed after the musician and his bandmates appeared separately on “The X Factor,” went on hiatus in 2016 and folded its touring company the following year.

Since then, Payne has struck out on his own, releasing an extended-play album in 2018 and his debut solo album, “LP1,” last year.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland and Tomer Fridman of Compass hold the listing.