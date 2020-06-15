105-acre estate in famed Hollister Ranch lists for $15.95 million

Southern California holds scores of exclusive communities, but perhaps none more so than Hollister Ranch. The quiet coastal community on the Santa Barbara coastline boasts some of the state’s most pristine but hard-to-reach beaches, and for most, the only way in is to own one of the 136 properties there.

For those eyeing a way in, a rare opportunity just surfaced. A 105-acre estate, which houses the original Hollister family home, just hit the market for $15.95 million.

It’s the first time the home has been listed in two decades, and it’s being offered by the property’s third owner in 110 years.

Comprised of open meadows, canyon ridges and wooded groves, the estate offers everything that makes Hollister Ranch unique. Two homes anchor the grounds: a 1930s Monterey-style spot known as the Ritz and a three-bedroom guesthouse.

In addition to the residences, there’s a 47-acre exotic protea flower farm, lemon and avocado orchard, horse pasture, barn and 800 feet of ocean bluff, as well as a private trail that winds its way down toward the beach.

Set on a protected knoll at the base of the coastal foothills, the main home covers 4,100 square feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It was remodeled in the ‘90s, and highlights include a living room with wood panels and wood doors, a den with a fireplace and a Saltillo tile kitchen.

On the main level, French doors open to an ocean-view courtyard. Upstairs, they expand to a spacious balcony overlooking the property’s mature oak trees.

Dan Johnson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Hollister Ranch was purchased by William Welles Hollister in the 1800s and remains one of the largest undeveloped coastal areas in Southern California. Spanning 14,400 acres, it serves as a nature preserve dotted with small ranch homes and has 8.5 miles of mostly untouched beaches whose tides lure surfers from across the country.