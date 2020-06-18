Casa Vega founder relists Studio City hideaway he bought from Drew Barrymore

Rafael Vega, founder of the legendary Sherman Oaks Mexican restaurant Casa Vega, is still trying to cook up a sale in Studio City. He’s relisted his romantic Fryman Canyon estate for $5.289 million, down $2.5 million from the 2018 asking price.

Despite the price cut, the restaurateur should have no problem turning a profit. He paid about $2.8 million for the home back in 2003, when he bought it from actress Drew Barrymore and comedian Tom Green.

The property covers over an acre and comes with a 1940s hacienda, a guesthouse and a lushly landscaped outdoor area anchored by a 400-year-old oak tree. Boldly styled living spaces fill out the 6,456-square-foot interior, complete with five fireplaces, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Crystal chandeliers and custom wallpaper are highlights in the formal dining room and chef’s kitchen, and the dramatic family room combines wood-paneled walls, sliding glass doors, whitewashed beams and stacked stone accents. Another highlight comes in the solarium-like master bathroom, which boasts vaulted glass ceilings and a spa tub.

Five garden lounges dot the secluded grounds, leading to a swimming pool with a covered patio. The guesthouse tacks on two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and a living room with a stone fireplace.

Karen and Jack Misraje of Compass hold the listing.

Vega opened Casa Vega in 1956, and over the years, the Sherman Oaks staple has attracted a star-studded lineup of regular guests including Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, Cary Grant and Michael Jackson.