Hot Property

Russell Peters posts Hidden Hills estate for $8.5 million

Russell Peters performs on stage.
(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
June 18, 2020
9:43 AM
Comedian-actor Russell Peters, while still angling for a buyer in Malibu, has listed an estate in guard-gated Hidden Hills for sale at $8.5 million.

The custom-built compound sits on about 1.5 acres of landscaped grounds with three covered patios, a putting green, a gazebo and a swimming pool with a spa. The two-story house of more than 11,600 square feet has a master suite with three walk-in closets and six additional en suite bedrooms.

The almost 12,000-square-foot home sits on about 1.5 acres in guard-gated Hidden Hills.
(NearMap)

A wood-paneled office/den has two rooms, a small kitchen and a custom aquarium. The home theater, which has a wet bar, has seating for 14. There’s also a billiards room and a gym with a sauna.

Peters, 49, has produced a number of comedy specials including “Outsourced,” “Notorious” and, more recently, “Deported,” on Amazon Prime Video. The Canadian stand-up comedian voiced the character Rocky the Rhino in “The Jungle Book.”

Among his film credits are “Source Code” (2011) and “Chef” (2014).

He bought the property in 2017 through a limited liability company for $6.45 million.

Desiree Zuckerman and Benn Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.

