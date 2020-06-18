Russell Peters posts Hidden Hills estate for $8.5 million
Comedian-actor Russell Peters, while still angling for a buyer in Malibu, has listed an estate in guard-gated Hidden Hills for sale at $8.5 million.
The custom-built compound sits on about 1.5 acres of landscaped grounds with three covered patios, a putting green, a gazebo and a swimming pool with a spa. The two-story house of more than 11,600 square feet has a master suite with three walk-in closets and six additional en suite bedrooms.
A wood-paneled office/den has two rooms, a small kitchen and a custom aquarium. The home theater, which has a wet bar, has seating for 14. There’s also a billiards room and a gym with a sauna.
Peters, 49, has produced a number of comedy specials including “Outsourced,” “Notorious” and, more recently, “Deported,” on Amazon Prime Video. The Canadian stand-up comedian voiced the character Rocky the Rhino in “The Jungle Book.”
Among his film credits are “Source Code” (2011) and “Chef” (2014).
He bought the property in 2017 through a limited liability company for $6.45 million.
Desiree Zuckerman and Benn Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.