No, LeBron James didn’t buy this $52-million mansion

King James is looking for a new castle, but he’s not the buyer of this Hollywood Hills mansion — despite what some reports are claiming.

This week, multiple outlets erroneously claimed that Lakers star LeBron James recently picked up an impressive $52-million mansion in the Bird Streets, citing nothing more than a comment he left under an Instagram post in April from luxury real estate account Mega Mansions.

The post featured an impressive estate allegedly up for grabs at $52 million, and the four-time MVP commented “Owned by someone? On sell? Asking for a friend.”

Advertisement

Not only is the home not on the market, it actually sold back in January to an international buyer for $42.5 million, The Times previously reported.

It’s no surprise why people got excited. Set on a promontory lot on half an acre, the hillside stunner spans 16,000 square feet with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. A floating footbridge approaches the modern mansion, which opens to indoor-outdoor living spaces and features such amenities as a movie theater, a golf simulator, a cigar room, a wine cellar, a gym and multiple wet bars.

The highlights continue outside, where a sleek swimming pool snakes around the edge of the property and boasts a sunken couch in the middle. Second-story lounges and rooftop decks take in the scene from above.

Though the reports on the home are false, James has reportedly been shopping for a new pad. The 35-year-old is eyeing the Westside, specifically Bel-Air and Beverly Crest, according to real estate sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Advertisement

He currently owns two other homes on the Westside: a 9,440-square-foot traditional he bought in Brentwood five years ago for $21 million, and a newly built mansion in the same area that he paid $23 million for in 2017.

For those looking to live like LeBron, his waterfront mansion in Miami surfaced for sale a few months ago for $13.95 million.