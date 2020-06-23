Stockard Channing gets her price and more for Hollywood Hills home

Stockard Channing, of “Grease” and “West Wing” fame, has sold her home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.7 million. That’s $205,000 over the asking price and more than three times what the actress paid for the property in 1991 — $870,000.

Built in 1956, the California ranch-style house sits in relative seclusion behind gates and surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees. Updated through the years, the house has high ceilings with exposed beams, a living room with a fireplace and built-ins in the den. Sliding glass doors off the common area and kitchen open to the backyard, where there is a brick-rimmed swimming pool.

French doors in the master suite lead to a garden-view patio. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in all.

Channing, 76, won an Emmy Award for her role as first lady in “The West Wing” as well as one for her performance in the television movie “The Matthew Shepard Story.” More recently, she has appeared on the TV drama “The Good Wife” and the Hulu comedy “Difficult People.”

The property hit the market in late May and sold in about a month, records show. Last year, Channing sold another Hollywood Hills property for $1.79 million.

Juliette Hohnen and Annie Stewart of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Jenna Cooper of Compass represented the buyer.