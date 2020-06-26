Longtime home of legendary rock DJ Jim Ladd lists for rent in Laurel Canyon

In Hollywood Hills, a 1960s home and hangout for artists such as Tom Petty, the Eagles and the Doors is up for lease at $11,750 a month.

The Laurel Canyon pad was owned for decades by legendary Southern California rock DJ Jim Ladd, who hosted his musician friends and recorded his SiriusXM radio show from the bedroom with guests such as Bonnie Raitt and Carlos Santana. Records show he paid $245,000 for the property back in 1988 and sold it for $1.1 million in 2018 to director-producer Jane Clark.

A private tram ascends to the two-story home, which takes in sweeping views of Laurel Canyon, Griffith Park and the Hollywood sign from a pair of covered decks. Redwood wraps the exterior and living spaces have been modernized with shades of white and gray.

1 / 9 The hillside home. (LBPM) 2 / 9 The entry. (LBPM) 3 / 9 The tram. (LBPM) 4 / 9 The living room. (LBPM) 5 / 9 The fireplace. (LBPM) 6 / 9 The kitchen. (LBPM) 7 / 9 The bedroom. (LBPM) 8 / 9 The view. (LBPM) 9 / 9 The deck. (LBPM)

Spanish tile and mahogany countertops touch up the kitchen, and the scenic living room tacks on a brick fireplace. Elsewhere are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,100 square feet, including a master suite with a balcony.

Ladd, 72, has been broadcasting since the ’60s with stops at KMET, KLOS and SiriusXM. In 2005, the freeform rock DJ received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jordon Polon of LBPM holds the listing.