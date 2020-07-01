Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Former Beverly Hills home of developer Paul Trousdale lists for $32 million

Onetime home of Paul W. Trousdale
The Beverly Hills home, listed for $31.99 million, was built for developer Paul W. Trousdale, who created the Trousdale Estates neighborhood.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 1, 2020
2:49 PM
In Beverly Hills, a home built for real estate developer Paul W. Trousdale is for sale at $31.99 million.

Trousdale, who died in 1990 at 75, built more than 25,000 homes throughout Southern California. In the 1950s, he purchased the 410-acre Doheny Ranch in the hills north of Beverly Hills to create the tony Trousdale Estates neighborhood, where one-acre home sites started at just $40,000. He would later create residential communities in Marin County, Hawaii and Palm Springs.

1/12
The motor court.  (Hilton & Hyland)
2/12
The living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
3/12
The living room at night.  (Hilton & Hyland)
4/12
The sitting room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
5/12
The dining room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
6/12
The den/office.  (Hilton & Hyland)
7/12
The den at night.  (Hilton & Hyland)
8/12
The master suite.  (Hilton & Hyland)
9/12
Outside.  (Hilton & Hyland)
10/12
The swimming pool.  (Hilton & Hyland)
11/12
The grounds.  (Hilton & Hyland)
12/12
An aerial view.  (Hilton & Hyland)

Crowning a three-quarter-acre knoll, one of the highest points in Trousdale Estates, the Hollywood Regency-style residence was designed by architect-to-the-stars John Elgin Woolf and built in 1959.

A brick driveway leads past gates and winds up the sloping lot before reaching the 5,592-square-foot house. Inside, a great room conjures images of Old Hollywood with wood-paneled walls and parquet wood floors. A rounded sitting area is connected to the formal dining room. Floor-to-ceiling windows take in westward views of the city and ocean.

There are three bedrooms and seven bathrooms in about 5,600 square feet of space.

Outside, there’s covered patio space, a circular swimming pool, lawn and a reflecting pool.

Following Trousdale’s passing, the estate was sold by his family in 1997 to Carson car dealer Don Kott for $1.75 million. More recently, the property changed hands in 2010 for $13 million when it was purchased by the former president of Country Life Vitamins, Ryan Drexler.

Rayni and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 

