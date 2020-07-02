Starter homes for $500,000 in Orange County

Here’s a look at starter homes up for grabs for roughly $500,000 in Santa Ana, Anaheim and Tustin in Orange County.

SANTA ANA: Fresh off a remodel, this charming three-bedroom residence comes with plans to convert the detached garage into a two-bedroom guesthouse.

Address: 1245 W. 2nd St., Santa Ana, 92703

Listed for: $549,900 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 915 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Covered entry; crown molding; laminate floors; new kitchen

About the area: In the 92703 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $529,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

206 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: A salmon-colored stucco exterior gives way to cozy living spaces with coved ceilings inside this 1920s Spanish-style spot.

Advertisement

Address: 206 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 92801

Listed for: $489,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 986 square feet (3,329-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; laminate wood floors; upgraded kitchen; grassy backyard

About the area: In the 92801 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $608,000, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

342 Prospect, Tustin (Realtor.com)

TUSTIN: Found in the Prospect Park community, this vibrant blue detached home is down $10,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 342 Prospect, Tustin, 92780

Listed for: $539,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,385 square feet (2,610-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Living room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace; wood-paneled office; neighborhood pool

About the area: In the 92780 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $738,000, up 12.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1826 English St., Santa Ana (Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: This 1950s traditional near Riverview Park boasts wood accents, mirrored walls and spacious yards in front and back.

Advertisement

Address: 1826 English St., Santa Ana, 92706

Listed for: $525,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 974 square feet (6,144-square-foot lot)

Features: Long driveway; custom oak door; picture windows; covered patio with swinging bench

About the area: In the 92706 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $655,000, up 3.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

815 N. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: This 1940s cottage with period details expands to a 150-square-foot patio and grassy backyard with a garage and storage shed.

Address: 815 N. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim, 92805

Listed for: $544,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,144 square feet (5,467-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Brick fireplace; carpet floors; galley-style kitchen; formal dining room with built-in buffet

About the area: In the 92805 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $645,000, up 19.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

178 N. B St., Tustin (Realtor.com)

TUSTIN: Tall trees and landscaping surround this Spanish Colonial-style abode in Old Town Tustin.

Advertisement

Address: 178 N. B St., Tustin, 92780

Listed for: $498,800 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 680 square feet (6,334-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; covered entry; open floor plan; grassy yard

About the area: In the 92780 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in May was $738,000, up 12.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.