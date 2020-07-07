Spyglass Media chief Gary Barber lists Westside penthouse for $6.5 million

Former MGM Chief Executive Gary Barber, who last year launched the new content company Spyglass Media Group, has put a two-story penthouse in Westwood on the market for $6.495 million.

Owned by the studio head for nearly two decades, the Remington condominium is tailored for art patrons with its high ceilings, gallery walls and wealth of custom lighting. Nearly 4,300 square feet of space hold a two-story living room, a dining room and an office/den. In the eat-in kitchen, sliding doors open to city views in two directions.

1 / 10 The two-story living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Another view of the living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The office/den. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 One of multiple outdoor balconies. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The view from above. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The upstairs walkway. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The master bath. (Realtor.com)

The master suite is upstairs and expands to include three closets and two bathrooms. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in all.

The 24-story Remington building, built in 2000, features private elevator access to each of its 93 units. Complex amenities include a library, wine storage, a heated lap pool and an English garden.

Barber bought the residence in 2003 for about $3.5 million, records show.

The South African-born film producer co-founded, with Roger Birnbaum, Spyglass Entertainment in the late 1990s before taking over as co-chairman and CEO of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 2010. His new venture, for which he serves as chairman and CEO, took its name from the former production company and was created last year in partnership with Lantern Entertainment, which previously acquired the assets of the defunct Weinstein Co.

Stephen Apelian and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.