DJ Khaled pockets $4.8 million for lavish Florida home

DJ Khaled is passing the key in Florida, where he just sold his waterfront home in the Miami suburb of Aventura for $4.8 million.

The deal wraps up a multiyear effort by the hip-hop mainstay, who first floated the house for sale at $7.999 million in 2018. The original listing came a few months after he dropped a whopping $21.75 million on a 12,750-square-foot minimalist mansion a few miles south in Miami Beach.

This one’s a bit smaller at 6,700 square feet, but it claims a double lot in gated Island Estates and boasts 240 feet of water frontage. The home itself is classic Khaled, as gold and crystal chandeliers crown dramatic common spaces with marble floors, arched doorways, stone columns and 30-foot ceilings.

Two-story walls of glass line the living room, and the kitchen adds splashes of tile. There’s also a formal dining room, an office and a movie theater. The master suite, with plush purple accents, is one of five bedrooms. There are seven bathrooms.

A spiral staircase and elevator navigate the floor plan, which opens to multiple balconies and terraces overlooking the grounds. Out back, a cabana, swimming pool, spa and fire pit overlook the bay.

Khaled, 44, has released 11 studio albums including 2019’s “Father of Asahd.” A busy DJ, songwriter, producer and social media personality, he boasts collaborations with Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Drake and Kanye West and won a Grammy in 2020 for the song “Higher.”

He bought the property five years ago for $3.59 million, according to public records. Two years later, he dropped $9.9 million on a French Normandy-style spot in Mulholland Estates owned by singer-songwriter Robbie Williams.

Janet Ben Zvi of One Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group represented the buyer.