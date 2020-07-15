‘Wild Wild West’ star Robert Conrad’s Malibu home sells for $5.1 million

In Malibu, the coastal home of late actor and “Wild Wild West” star Robert Conrad just sold for $5.1 million, finding a buyer after about two weeks on the market.

Conrad, who died earlier this year at 84, paid $1.35 million for the property back in 2011 and made some dramatic changes during his stay. The two-story spot now boasts light-filled living spaces on an elevated lot of about three-quarters of an acre.

A grassy courtyard approaches the home, which holds four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 3,765 square feet. Black-trimmed windows and hardwood floors offset gallery-white walls in the common spaces, including a tile kitchen and second-story dining area overlooking the spacious living room.

The contemporary-style house faces a beach where “The Wild, Wild West” actor learned to surf in the 1950s. (Anthony Barcelo)

For amenities, there’s a game room, lounge and yoga studio. Decks line the back side of the home, taking in sweeping ocean views.

An entertainer’s backyard centers on a swimming pool and spa surrounded by patio and grass. A putting green, sand volleyball court and fire pit complete the scene.

Conrad, who was renowned for performing his own stunts, became an overnight star after “Hawaiian Eye” debuted in 1959 and cemented his status in the ’60s as the two-fisted star of “The Wild Wild West.” The actor, a native of Chicago, also appeared in the TV show “Baa Baa Black Sheep” and the films “Young Dillinger” and “The Lady in Red.”

Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Associates handled both ends of the deal.