Top sales: Moguls and entertainers keep things moving in June

A media mogul, a rapper and one of the highest-paid actresses in television were among the biggest movers and shakers in Los Angeles’ high-end real estate scene in June. Here’s a larger look at the most expensive homes that sold last month in L.A. County.

$68 million — Beverly Hills

After setting a new California price record in February with the $165-million sale of his Beverly Hills mansion, media mogul David Geffen paid about half the original asking price — $125 million — for the home of Olympic committee organizer Casey Wasserman.

Located on North Foothill Drive, the modern residence by architect Richard Meier sits on a 3.25-acre knoll that was once owned by Wasserman’s grandfather, Hollywood heavyweight Lew Wasserman.

Advertisement

The more than 18,500-square-foot home, with six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, is museum-like with its stone, glass and white oak details. Among features of note are a movie theater and an art studio. Two staircases and an elevator navigate the home’s three levels.

Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented Geffen. The sale price reflects furniture and other items negotiated outside of the deal.

$26 million — Beverly Park

On Beverly Park Circle, the onetime home of baseball home run king Barry Bonds sold to “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, for $4 million less than the $30-million asking price.

Advertisement

The 1.85-acre estate has been extensively renovated and centers on a 17,100-square-foot Italianate villa-style home. A two-story guesthouse, a sports court, a swimming pool and a spa fill out the property, which is reached by a tree-lined driveway.

Updated since Bonds’ days, the seven-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom house features a dramatic design palette that includes imported limestone finishes, crystal chandeliers and decorative tilework. The movie theater is equipped with a snack bar and an elevator.

Victoria Risko and Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Peele also represented the buyers.

$23.5 million — Brentwood

Advertisement

Rapper Travis Scott, who bought a Beverly Hills Post Office-area home with partner Kylie Jenner last year, paid $18.5 million less than the original asking price for an ultra-modern compound on Sky Lane.

Designed by De Loren & Associates, the curvaceous residence evokes a salad bowl with a wave-like design that hugs the perimeter of its steeply sloped lot. The three-story house has 16,700 square feet of space, seven bedrooms and a 650-bottle wine cellar. A glass elevator ascends to a rooftop garden that doubles as an auto gallery.

Fred Eklund and Marcy Roth of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Carl Gambino of Compass represented the buyer.

$19.3 million — Beverly Park

Advertisement

On Beverly Park Lane, developer and restaurateur George Santo Pietro sold his home to a trust for about half the original asking price — $38 million.

The Italianate-vibe mansion, built in 1997, pays homage to the Old World with fireplaces sourced from European castles, paneled rooms and corridors topped with groin vault-style ceilings. More than half of the 5.8-acre estate is devoted to a producing vineyard that extends up the hillside behind the home.

A two-story foyer with dual staircases sits beyond the home’s double front doors. A tea room, a card room and a wine cellar are among the amenities.

Mauricio Umansky of the Agency was the listing agent. Ken Chou of ETopBroker represented the buyer.