Penny Marshall’s longtime home in L.A. sells for $6 million

In the Outpost Estates area of Hollywood Hills, the longtime home of late actor-director Penny Marshall has sold for $6 million.

The Midcentury house first surfaced for sale in January at $7.195 million, but a March cut brought the price down to $6.95 million, records show.

Perched on a prime hilltop lot, the custom estate takes in sweeping city views. Palm and fruit trees dot the gated grounds, which cover over an acre and center on a two-story home built in 1953.

Hardwood floors line the living and dining rooms, and both spaces expand to terraces through walls of glass. The retro kitchen tacks on decorative watermelon patterns, checkered tile floors and shades of seafoam green.

In nearly 10,000 square feet, the home also holds eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a dark room and safe room. Outside, a brick patio leads to to a swimming pool with a diving board overlooking the L.A. skyline. Two bonus suites and a bathhouse round out the home.

Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Carl Gambino of Compass represented the buyer.

Marshall, who died in 2018 at 75, received three Golden Globe nominations for her role in “Laverne & Shirley,” a “Happy Days” spin-off that ran for eight seasons. She turned to directing after that, helming “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” before blockbusters such as “Big,” “A League of Their Own” and “Awakenings,” the latter of which received an Academy Award nomination for best picture.