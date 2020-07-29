Jack Black’s former Hollywood Hills pad is up for grabs at $1.995 million

In Hollywood Hills, the home where Jack Black lived as he rose to stardom in the early 2000s just surfaced for sale at $1.995 million.

The actor’s stay was a successful one: He ended up doubling his money on the property, buying it for $720,000 in 2001 and selling it six years later for $1.462 million.

Perched in Beachwood Canyon, the house holds four bedrooms and three bathrooms in just over 3,000 square feet. Black reimagined the place during his time there, and many of his design touches remain, including a custom fireplace in the living room and glass mosaic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

A bold black-and-gray exterior gives way to bright living spaces with white walls and picture windows overlooking the canyon. Highlights include a den with custom built-ins, a kitchen with a breakfast nook and a master suite with walnut closets.

On the lower level, French doors open to a flagstone patio and yard with a fountain. Past that, a path winds its way toward a yoga deck at the edge of the lot. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.

A successful actor and musician, Black received Golden Globe nominations for his performances in “School of Rock” and “Bernie” and won a Grammy as the lead vocalist of the comedic rock band Tenacious D. The 50-year-old grew up in Santa Monica and attended the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

In 2014, he shelled out nearly $6 million for the Los Feliz home of Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, The Times previously reported.

Coleman and Alexandra Laffoon of Compass hold the listing.