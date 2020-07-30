Kat Von D lists castle-like Hollywood Hills home for $3.4 million

Tattoo artist Kat Von D is ready to ink an offer in the Hollywood Hills. Her home of about a decade has come up for sale at $3.4 million, records show.

A turret entry and Moorish details give a castle-like quality to the 1920s Spanish Revival-style home. Features include period tile, arched doorways and carved moldings. An antique fireplace anchors the living room, and gold tiles line the ceiling in the office.

The roughly 4,150-square-foot Spanish Revival-style house features a turret entry, original tile and a guesthouse. (Realtor.com)

An updated kitchen, a breakfast room, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms also lie within about 4,150 square feet of space.

Outside, the fenced and gated grounds have a trellis-topped barbecue area, fountains and a guesthouse.

Von D, 38, gained fame for her appearances in the reality television show “Miami Ink” and its spinoff show, “LA Ink.” Earlier this year, she sold her namesake makeup company to focus on new endeavors such as a vegan shoe line and an upcoming studio album.

It’s the second time in the last decade Von D has attempted to part with the place. In 2013, she listed the property for sale at $2.5 million, The Times previously reported. She bought the place in 2011 for $2.175 million.

Jamie Sher of the Sher Group and Marissa Faith of Deasy Penner Podley hold the listing.