Hot Property

Scenic homes for $800,000 in Santa Barbara County

2685 Adobe Falls Road, Lompoc
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 30, 2020
5:30 AM
Here’s a look at homes with a view for about $800,000 in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County.

LOMPOC: Mountains and flower fields surround this custom two-story home on three acres.

Address: 2685 Adobe Falls Road, Lompoc, CA 93436

Listed for: $799,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 4,030 square feet (3.18-acre lot)

Features: Carved double-door entry; sweeping staircase; landscaped backyard; three-car garage

About the area: In the 93436 ZIP Code, based on 58 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $399,000, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1035 Coyote Road, Santa Barbara
(Realtor.com)

SANTA BARBARA: Made of brick and stone, this 1970s adobe home on a seasonal creek comes with plans for a 2,600-square-foot house with ocean views.

Address: 1035 Coyote Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Listed for: $775,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 495 square feet (33,976-square-foot lot)

Features: Arched doorway; custom rock fireplace; beamed ceilings; hillside lot

About the area: In the 93108 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $3.875 million, up 66% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

410 Saint Andrews Way, Santa Maria
(Realtor.com)

SANTA MARIA: This golf course home with modern style boasts plenty of windows and a column-lined patio overlooking the fairway.

Address: 410 Saint Andrews Way, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,615 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Remodeled kitchen; sliding farmhouse doors; front and back yards; solar panels

About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 62 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $452,000, down 3.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2610 Le Valley Road, Lompoc
(Realtor.com)

LOMPOC: This price-reduced retreat on three acres comes with a chicken coop, vineyard, multiple orchards and a spacious deck to take it all in.

Address: 2610 Le Valley Road, Lompoc, CA 93436

Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,515 square feet (3.27-acre lot)

Features: Circular motor court; crystal chandelier-topped foyer; spa tub with fireplace; billiards room

About the area: In the 93436 ZIP Code, based on 58 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $399,000, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

66 Barranca Ave., No. 4, Santa Barbara
(Realtor.com)

SANTA BARBARA: Bamboo floors and tropical ceiling fans bring coastal charm to this remodeled condo across the street from Leadbetter Beach.

Address: 66 Barranca Ave. No. 4, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Listed for: $785,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,155 square feet (1,155-square-foot lot)

Features: Gated parking; spacious balcony; living room with fireplace; complex pool and clubhouse

About the area: In the 93109 ZIP Code, based on one sale, the median price for condos in June was $610,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

795 Sage Crest Drive, Santa Maria
(Realtor.com)

SANTA MARIA: Balconies on both sides take in views of the Orcutt Hills in this Spanish-style home with a backyard full of fruit trees.

Address: 795 Sage Crest Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Listed for: $738,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,882 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; arched windows; second-story loft with balcony; master suite with patio

About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 62 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $452,000, down 3.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

