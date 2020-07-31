Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Former Dodger Wes Parker takes a swing at selling Dodger-blue abode

The three-story home sits on an ocean-view knoll near Will Rogers State Historic Park.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 31, 2020
10 AM
After nearly half a century, baseball veteran Wes Parker is fielding offers in Pacific Palisades. The former Dodger, who won a World Series title with the team in addition to six Gold Glove Awards, just listed his longtime home for $7.195 million.

As an investment, the first baseman knocked it out of the park. Records show he paid a cool $90,000 for the three-story home back in 1972 — or just over $10 per square foot.

Perched on an ocean-view knoll near Will Rogers State Historic Park, the 1950s traditional draws the eye with a Dodger-blue exterior. Inside, hardwood floors and beamed ceilings sandwich living spaces such as a two-story great room and center-island kitchen connected to a dining area and family room.

The hillside home.
The entry.
The foyer.
The great room.
The wet bar.
The dining area.
The family room.
The bonus room.
The master bedroom.
The library.
The media room.
The backyard.
The terraced backyard.
The exterior.

The 8,426-square-foot floor plan shows off plenty of color with walls of green, pink, yellow, tan, gray and orange. It’s all blue in the basement, which includes a library, media room, playroom and walk-in vault.

The master suite sits upstairs. One of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, it expands to one of two balconies overlooking a backyard with a fountain, spa and trellis-topped patio. Terraced gardens full of fruit trees and paths descend the hillside, completing the half-acre property.

Parker, 80, spent nine years with the Dodgers from 1964 to 1972, winning a World Series championship in his second season. At the end of his career, he spent a year in Japan with the Nankai Hawks.

Sue Kohl of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

