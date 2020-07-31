Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf selling O.C. mansion with mini ice rink for $10.8 million

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf is asking about $10.8 million for his renovated estate in Coto de Caza.
Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf is asking about $10.8 million for his renovated estate in Coto de Caza. The 4.6-acre property features a small hockey rink, among other amenities.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 31, 2020
12:33 PM
Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf and his wife, Paige, have listed their sprawling estate in Coto de Caza for sale at $10,799,999 million.

The two-story house, built in 2003 and recently overhauled, blends modern and farmhouse styles. A two-story entry, an office with coffered ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, a solarium, a custom mudroom, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms are within some 10,000 square feet of living space.

The house sits on 4.6 acres.
The living room.
The solarium.
The chef's kitchen.
The primary bedroom.
The walk-in closet.
The gardens and fountain.
The hockey rink and batting cage.
The gardens and swimming pool pavilions.

In addition to the main house, the 4.6-acre property packs in a small outdoor hockey rink, a putting green, a lighted batting cage and a dog run. Organic gardens unfold around a large fountain feature. Cabanas and bar seating accompany the swimming pool, which is enclosed by boxed hedges. Elsewhere on the grounds is a guesthouse.

Getzlaf, 35, has spent his entire 13-year career with the Ducks, making three all-star teams. He won a Stanley Cup title with the Ducks in 2007.

He and his wife bought the house in 2018 for $8.8 million, records show.

Garett Green and Marco Martelli of Joseph Martelli Real Estate Investments hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

