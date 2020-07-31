Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf selling O.C. mansion with mini ice rink for $10.8 million
Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf and his wife, Paige, have listed their sprawling estate in Coto de Caza for sale at $10,799,999.
The two-story house, built in 2003 and recently overhauled, blends modern and farmhouse styles. A two-story entry, an office with coffered ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, a solarium, a custom mudroom, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms are within some 10,000 square feet of living space.
In addition to the main house, the 4.6-acre property packs in a small outdoor hockey rink, a putting green, a lighted batting cage and a dog run. Organic gardens unfold around a large fountain feature. Cabanas and bar seating accompany the swimming pool, which is enclosed by boxed hedges. Elsewhere on the grounds is a guesthouse.
Getzlaf, 35, has spent his entire 13-year career with the Ducks, making three all-star teams. He won a Stanley Cup title with the Ducks in 2007.
He and his wife bought the house in 2018 for $8.8 million, records show.
Garett Green and Marco Martelli of Joseph Martelli Real Estate Investments hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
