Hot Property

Home of the Week: Hollywood loft was a street artist’s canvas

High ceilings and gallery walls in the main living area create the perfect canvas for a mural by contemporary street artist RETNA.   (Hillary Campbell)
Located within the Broadway Hollywood Building, which was once a department store, the loft-style condominium blends industrial notes with a range of modern updates.   (Hillary Campbell)
The 2,510-square-foot unit has four levels.  (Hillary Campbell)
The chef’s kitchen is clad in chrome.  (Hillary Campbell)
The primary bedroom.  (Hillary Campbell)
The condo features a private terrace.  (Hillary Campbell)
The Hollywood residence was built in 1928.  (Hillary Campbell)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 1, 2020
5 AM
Originally built in the 1920s as a department store, the loft-style residences at the landmark Broadway Hollywood Building offer the gallery walls and open-concept space that invite artful interpretation. This particular residence draws the eyes with a floor-to-ceiling mural that was painted by contemporary street artist RETNA. A chrome-clad chef’s kitchen, a lofted office and a private terrace are among other features of the four-level unit.

Location: 1645 Vine St., Hollywood, CA 90028

Asking price: $1.9 million

Built: 1928

Living area: 2,510 square feet, three bathrooms

Features: High ceilings; modern fixtures; open-concept floor plan; chef’s kitchen; primary bedroom with private terrace; updated bathrooms

About the area: In the 90028 ZIP Code, based on one sale, the median price for single-family home sales in May was $900,000, a 15.3% decrease year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Marlene Salcido, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 333-4951

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

