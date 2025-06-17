Letters to the Editor: Mayor Bass, please don’t give Trump any ideas

To the editor: Mayor Karen Bass says “if you want to devastate the economy of the city of Los Angeles, then attack the immigrant population” ( “A reluctant brawler, Mayor Bass takes direct aim at Trump over immigration raids,” June 13). Then she “accused Trump of creating a ‘terrible sense of fear’ in her city.” She has provided President Trump with his strategy and validated that it is working in two sentences. If she is this clueless as to how Trump thinks and operates, she should not be in her position.

Douglas Hileman, Valley Glen