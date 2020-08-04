Shemar Moore finds a buyer for longtime Encino home

Actor Shemar Moore, of “Criminal Minds” fame, has sold his longtime home in Encino for $2.4 million, records.

The yellow Spanish-style house, built in 1963, was extensively updated during Moore’s stay and features dark wood floors, high ceilings and an upgraded kitchen. Some 3,600 square feet of interior space includes five bedrooms and bathrooms plus a bonus room for an office/gym. French doors in the dining room lead to a front terrace.

Outside, more than a quarter of an acre of grounds contain a custom swimming pool, a fire pit and patio space.

The property came up for sale in March for $2.596 million but saw its price cut by $100,000 the following month. Moore bought the house in 2007 for $2.5 million, records show.

The 50-year-old actor is known for his long-running roles on the daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless” as well as the crime drama “Criminal Minds.” He currently stars on the show “S.W.A.T.,” now in its third season.

Milla Pariser of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Danny Moghaddam of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.