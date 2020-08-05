Veteran talent agent-producer Mike Menchel sells longtime Sherman Oaks home

Mike Menchel, Hollywood talent agent/manager turned producer, has sold his longtime home in Sherman Oaks for $4 million. The buyer was a limited liability company tied to Streamline Global executive Ryan Smith, property records show.

Owned by Menchel for three decades, the 1950s ranch-style house in a small gated community hit the market in June and sold one month later for $50,000 more than the asking price.

The single-story house sits on more than an acre and takes in views of San Fernando Valley. (Realtor.com)

Set on more than an acre of grounds, the sprawling single-story is surrounded by lawn, gardens and fruit trees. A swimming pool with a spa, a greenhouse, a putting green and a circular fire pit are among outdoor amenities. Views from the rear take in the San Fernando Valley floor.

Advertisement

Inside, living spaces include a country-inspired kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and a den/screening room with a wet bar. There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in some 5,200 square feet of space.

Menchel has represented such stars as late comedian Robin Williams and late actor Dennis Hopper. He currently serves as president of Evolution Entertainment, the production company behind the “Saw” films as well as the reality television show “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The updated ranch-style house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 5,200 square feet of space. (Realtor.com)

Smith joined Streamline Global in 2018 as president of production and development.

Advertisement

Jonathan Ruiz of the Agency was the listing agent. Jonathan London of Compass represented the buyer.