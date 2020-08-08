Home of the Week: Adding a few twists in Sherman Oaks
Two massive pyramid skylights let in the light at this Sherman Oaks house, which incorporates rough stone siding and a few other twists into its original 1950s design. A renovation by Malibu architect Barry Gittelson transformed an upper deck into a media room while a separate project added a swimming pool in the backyard. A stone patio, a koi pond, olive trees and gardens contribute to the home’s peaceful atmosphere.
Location: 3329 Coy Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91423
Asking price: $2.675 million
Built: 1954
Living area: 3,013 square feet, six bedrooms, four bathrooms
Lot size: 0.27 of an acre
Features: courtyard entry; stone floors; atrium skylights; updated kitchen; first-floor primary suite; swimming pool
About the area: In the 91423 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $1.275 million, a 9.3% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Donovan Healey and Preston Ukra, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 903-1876
