Hot Property

Home of the Week: Adding a few twists in Sherman Oaks

A trellis-covered courtyard is among changes made to the 1950s Sherman Oaks home.  (Christopher Doody)
A living area has dark stone floors and an abundance of natural light.  (Christopher Doody)
Malibu architect Barry Gittelson turned an upper deck of the house into a media room.  (Christopher Doody)
The 3,021-square-foot home features a new kitchen.  (Christopher Doody)
The primary suite, with fireplace, opens onto the pool area.  (Christopher Doody)
An adjacent bathroom mixes patterns and shapes without losing the home’s peaceful vibe.   (Christopher Doody)
An outdoor living area incorporates firewood storage.  (Christopher Doody)
The courtyard is dominated by a brick-and-stone fireplace.  (Christopher Doody)
Trees shade the outdoor grill and pool area.  (Christopher Doody)
The backyard swimming pool.  (Christopher Doody)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 8, 2020
5:30 AM
Two massive pyramid skylights let in the light at this Sherman Oaks house, which incorporates rough stone siding and a few other twists into its original 1950s design. A renovation by Malibu architect Barry Gittelson transformed an upper deck into a media room while a separate project added a swimming pool in the backyard. A stone patio, a koi pond, olive trees and gardens contribute to the home’s peaceful atmosphere.

Location: 3329 Coy Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91423

Asking price: $2.675 million

Built: 1954

Living area: 3,013 square feet, six bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.27 of an acre

Features: courtyard entry; stone floors; atrium skylights; updated kitchen; first-floor primary suite; swimming pool

About the area: In the 91423 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $1.275 million, a 9.3% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Donovan Healey and Preston Ukra, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 903-1876

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

