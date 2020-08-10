Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Quibi chief Meg Whitman lists West Hollywood condo for $6.5 million

The West Hollywood condominium of Quibi chief Meg Whitman features floor-to-ceiling windows and city-to-ocean views.
The West Hollywood condominium of Quibi chief Meg Whitman features floor-to-ceiling windows, a marble-clad kitchen and city-to-ocean views. Asking price: $6.5 million.
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 10, 2020
2:43 PM
Quibi Chief Executive Meg Whitman has put a condominium in West Hollywood on the market for $6.5 million — the same price she paid for the place in 2018.

Located within the Sierra Towers building, the southwest-corner unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private terrace and views extending from city to ocean.

The 2,300-square-foot interior includes an open-concept living/dining room, a marble-clad kitchen, two bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. A plush media room with custom built-ins sits off the main living area. There’s also an office/den.

The residence, which comes with two covered parking spots, was previously owned by music producer Elliot Grainge, son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, records show.

Matthew and Josh Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, hold the listing.

Whitman joined mobile-first media company Quibi, previously known as NewTV, two years ago as its CEO. The onetime candidate for California governor previously was the chief executive of Hewlett-Packard and, before that, of EBay.

Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

