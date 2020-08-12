Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Maroon 5’s Sam Farrar settles into Sherman Oaks home

The single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 2,200 square feet.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 12, 2020
10:06 AM
UPDATED10:06 AM
Sam Farrar must’ve liked what he saw in Sherman Oaks. The Maroon 5 musician recently picked up a 1950s traditional-style home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood for $1.659 million, or $10,000 over the asking price, records show.

Tall hedges shield the property from the street, and a brick-lined driveway approaches the single-story home complete with lattice windows and brick accents.

On both the interior and exterior, dark beams offset a whitewashed finish. At the heart of the home, there’s an indoor-outdoor great room topped by vaulted ceilings and angled skylights.

1/7
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
2/7
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
3/7
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
4/7
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
5/7
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/7
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
7/7
The pool.  (Realtor.com)

In 2,272 square feet, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a hallway lined with built-ins and a remodeled chef’s kitchen with marble counters, subway tile and a farmhouse sink. Another highlight comes in the dining room, which is anchored by a dramatic floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

A small covered patio hangs off the back of the home, expanding to a private yard with a swimming pool. The property clocks in at just under a quarter of an acre.

Joey and Jeanne Valvo of Core Real Estate Group held the listing. Tori Horowitz of Compass represented the buyer.

A native of L.A., Farrar is best known for his work in the bands Phantom Planet and Maroon 5. The 42-year-old has also recorded music with Hanson, Sara Bareilles and Andy Grammer.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

