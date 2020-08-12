Maroon 5’s Sam Farrar settles into Sherman Oaks home
Sam Farrar must’ve liked what he saw in Sherman Oaks. The Maroon 5 musician recently picked up a 1950s traditional-style home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood for $1.659 million, or $10,000 over the asking price, records show.
Tall hedges shield the property from the street, and a brick-lined driveway approaches the single-story home complete with lattice windows and brick accents.
On both the interior and exterior, dark beams offset a whitewashed finish. At the heart of the home, there’s an indoor-outdoor great room topped by vaulted ceilings and angled skylights.
In 2,272 square feet, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a hallway lined with built-ins and a remodeled chef’s kitchen with marble counters, subway tile and a farmhouse sink. Another highlight comes in the dining room, which is anchored by a dramatic floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.
A small covered patio hangs off the back of the home, expanding to a private yard with a swimming pool. The property clocks in at just under a quarter of an acre.
Joey and Jeanne Valvo of Core Real Estate Group held the listing. Tori Horowitz of Compass represented the buyer.
A native of L.A., Farrar is best known for his work in the bands Phantom Planet and Maroon 5. The 42-year-old has also recorded music with Hanson, Sara Bareilles and Andy Grammer.
